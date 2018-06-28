

Plane crash in Mumbai today LATEST updates: The chartered flight which crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday was carrying four people, all of whom died when the plane fell crushing another pedestrian. The aircraft is a Beechcraft King Air C90 model. The twin-turboprop aircraft was previously registered to the Uttar Pradesh government but was sold in 2014 to a Mumbai-based company, UY aviation.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu expressed deep shock over the crash the aircraft in Mumbai. “The minister has directed the concerned officials to rush to the accident spot in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai and provide all possible help and assistance. DGCA has been asked to conduct an investigation into the plane crash,” a civil aviation ministry spokesperson said.

Reports and officials haven't identified the passenger yet. Reports have said that the black box of the aircraft has been recovered. Firstpost wasn't able to verify the information independently but here are the names of those who died:

co-pilot Pradeep Rajput; technician Surabhi; pilot Maria Kuber and technician Manish Pandey.

Names of two injured, as reported by ABP News, are: Luvkush Kumar and Naresh Kumar Nishad.

According to the reports, among those onboard, two were women and three were men. According to eye-witnesses, they thought it was a bomb blast. "We heard two explosions. We thought it was a blast," eye-witnesses told TV channels.

DGCA team is on its way to Mumbai to probe the crash in Mumbai which killed five people, including one pedestrian. Four others were technicians onboard the chartered aircraft which crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar at around 1 pm on Thursday.

Quoting the Mumbai fire brigade, ANI reported that teams of the brigade have been rushed to the spot. Contrary to earlier reports, principal secretary Avinash Awasthi said the chartered plane which has crashed does not belong to Uttar Pradesh government.

Reports also said that the DGCA team is also on their way to investigate into the crash.

Reports said that the plane crashed while landing on Wednesday. It's still unknown whether the aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing.

The incident occurred at 1.15 pm near an under-construction building in Sarvodaya Nagar, CNN-News18 reported. NDRF teams are likely to be pressed to the spot.

Quoting Mumbai Police, it reported that five people are feared dead. It further said that the plane was leased by Pan Parag group.

Media reports had initially said that the aircraft belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government. However, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary Avnish Awasthi denied it, saying that the state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. "The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad," he was quoted as saying by ANI.