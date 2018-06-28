Plane crash in Mumbai today LATEST updates: The chartered flight which crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Thursday was carrying four people, all of whom died when the plane fell crushing another pedestrian. The aircraft is a Beechcraft King Air C90 model. The twin-turboprop aircraft was previously registered to the Uttar Pradesh government but was sold in 2014 to a Mumbai-based company, UY aviation.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu expressed deep shock over the crash the aircraft in Mumbai. “The minister has directed the concerned officials to rush to the accident spot in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai and provide all possible help and assistance. DGCA has been asked to conduct an investigation into the plane crash,” a civil aviation ministry spokesperson said.
Reports and officials haven't identified the passenger yet. Reports have said that the black box of the aircraft has been recovered. Firstpost wasn't able to verify the information independently but here are the names of those who died:
co-pilot Pradeep Rajput; technician Surabhi; pilot Maria Kuber and technician Manish Pandey.
Names of two injured, as reported by ABP News, are: Luvkush Kumar and Naresh Kumar Nishad.
The ABP News released names of four, among five, of those who died in the Mumbai plane crash in Ghatkopar. The report also said that the black box has been recovered. Firstpost wasn't able to verify the information independently. The names of those who died: co-pilot Pradeep Rajput; technician Surabhi; pilot Maria Kuber and technician Manish Pandey. The report did not give the name of the pedestrian who was killed. Names of two injured, as reported by ABP News, are: Luvkush Kumar and Naresh Kumar Nishad.
According to the reports, among those onboard, two were women and three were men. According to eye-witnesses, they thought it was a bomb blast. "We heard two explosions. We thought it was a blast," eye-witnesses told TV channels.
DGCA team is on its way to Mumbai to probe the crash in Mumbai which killed five people, including one pedestrian. Four others were technicians onboard the chartered aircraft which crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar at around 1 pm on Thursday.
Quoting the Mumbai fire brigade, ANI reported that teams of the brigade have been rushed to the spot. Contrary to earlier reports, principal secretary Avinash Awasthi said the chartered plane which has crashed does not belong to Uttar Pradesh government.
Reports also said that the DGCA team is also on their way to investigate into the crash.
Reports said that the plane crashed while landing on Wednesday. It's still unknown whether the aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing.
#BREAKING -- A chartered plane crashes in an open area in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Fire brigade team rushed to the spot. More details awaited | @radhika1705 with more details pic.twitter.com/blYPCaOmBf
— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 28, 2018
The incident occurred at 1.15 pm near an under-construction building in Sarvodaya Nagar, CNN-News18 reported. NDRF teams are likely to be pressed to the spot.
Quoting Mumbai Police, it reported that five people are feared dead. It further said that the plane was leased by Pan Parag group.
Media reports had initially said that the aircraft belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government. However, Uttar Pradesh principal secretary Avnish Awasthi denied it, saying that the state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. "The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 16:33 PM
Highlights
Detailed probe into crash soon
“The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe into the crash. A DGCA team is already on its way to the spot,” Director General of Civil Aviation B S Bhullar told PTI. Police, fire brigade and disaster management teams have been rushed to the spot, Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-7) told PTI. Four fire engines have reached the spot, a BMC official said.
UP govt had nothing to do with aircraft's maintenance: UP Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta
Former aviation minister Praful Patel says pilot's presence of mind avoided a big mishap
Bystander who died was watchman guarding construction site
Reports say the bystander who died was the watchman guarding the construction site in Ghatkopar’s Jagruti Nagar. However, the investigation is on to verify the identity of the person.
Fire control room received the call at 1.15 pm before rushing to the spot
A fire brigade official said, "Our control room got a call at 1.15 pm informing a plane crash. Our jawans were immediately rushed to the site to launch the rescue operation. Four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to douse the fire that occurred after the plane crashed." Meanwhile, Suresh Prabhu has expressed deep shock over the air crash and directed concerned officials of the ministry to rush to the crash site and extend all possible help and assistance, an official said.- PTI
Flight had been in operation for 22 years
The flight had been in operation for the last 22 years and recently procured by UY Aviations. The pilot has flown over 5,000 hours while the co-pilot used to fly with Jet Airways before, Anil Chauhan, head of operations, UY Aviation told The Indian Express.
Police probing identity of the charred body near crash site
Police is enquiring whether the charred body which has been found near the crash site is that of a pedestrian or a flight crew member, additional commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam told Times Now. All those on board the aircraft were officially employees of the UY Aviation.
Watch: Black box of the crashed plane being recovered
Plane on test-run was supposed to return to Juhu, says source
A source monitoring the probe into the incident said, "The plane had taken off from Juhu and was going to return to Juhu after doing a sortie. It was given a clearance to land at Juhu when it was two miles away from the runway. However, it crashed about one mile from the Mumbai airport. Since it is not clear when the pilot lost control of the aircraft, it would be premature to say if the plane was on the wrong flight path or not. The pilot may have lost control due to bad weather or any other reason."
Crashed plane is Beechcraft King Air C90 model, was sold by UP govt to Mumbai company in 2014
The chartered aircraft that crashed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar is a Beechcraft King Air C90 model. The twin-turboprop aircraft was earlier registered to the Uttar Pradesh government but was sold in 2014 to a Mumbai-based company, UY aviation. The aircraft has a capacity of carrying seven and is powered by a Pratt & Whitney engine that boasts of a horsepower of 550 shp, The Indian Express said.
Have directed DGCA to conduct investigation into the plane crash at the earliest: Suresh Prabhu
Reports on Twitter say two injured were 21 and 24-year-old respectively, those dead include 2 women and 3 men
Reports on Twitter say two injured were 21 and 24 years old respectively while those dead include 2 women and 3 men. The injured people, Lavkush Kumar and Naresh Nishad, are being treated in Rajawadi Hospital.
Plane crashed into the under-construction building: Eyewitness
An eyewitness said there was a loud sound and they thought it was a blast, much later did they realise that it was a plane crash.
Black box has been recovered, says ABP News report
Names of deceased released: APB News
The names of those who lost their lives in the plane crash are: Pradeep Rajput - Co-pilot, Surabhi - technician, Maria Kuber - Pilot, Manish Pandey - technician.The two injured are Luvkush Kumar and Naresh Kumar Nishad.
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to conduct detailed probe later
According to CNN-News 18, the aircraft is a Type C-90 with 12-passenger capacity. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe later. Police says the plane was returning to Juhu after a test run. An eyewitness says, the plane didn't touch any building but crashed into the under-construction building.
DGCA team on its way for preliminary probe
The aircraft that crashed in a crowded Sarvodaya Enclave area belongs to Mumbai-based UY Aviation Pvt Ltd . The plane was owned by business Tycoon Deepak Kothari. Meanwhile, the DGCA probe team is on its way to crash spot in Mumbai for a preliminary probe.- CNN-News 18
Eyewitness says explosion was so loud that we later got to know that it was a plane crash
Extremely unfortunate situation, fire brigade on rescue operation: BJP MP Kirit Somaiya
BJP MP Kirit Somaiya says, "This is an extremely unfortunate incident. The fire brigade team is doing the rescue operations."- CNN-News 18
Altogether 4 bodies have been recovered from crash site
Chartered plane was on wrong flight path
According to India Today, the chartered the plan was on the wrong flight path. Sources say small planes are not allowed to fly towards Juhu and the runway in Juhu is usually meant for bigger aircraft.
2 bodies have been recovered from crash site
Ashok Gehlot offers his condolences for the bereaved families
Two pilots, maintenance engineers among those dead: DGCA
Among those dead were two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board and one person on the ground are dead in the Mumbai chartered plane crash, says Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Fire tenders, ambulance have reached the crash site at Ghatkopar
5 people including 1 pedestrian feared dead, says CNN-News18
Crashed plane does not belong to Uttar Pradesh govt: Principal Secretary of Information
The chartered plane which has crashed (in Mumbai's Ghatkopar) does not belong to Uttar Pradesh government. The state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad, said Principal Secretary of Information Avnish Awasthi. -ANI
