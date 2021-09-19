Mansukh Mandaviya said that he dawned the disguise to find out the real condition of the hospital

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that he was assaulted by a guard at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital when he made a surprise visit as a general patient.

He revealed the story during the inauguration of four health facilities at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday. He inaugurated a child abuse care and elder abuse care centre in the new block, the third PM-CARES Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Plant with capacity 1 MT, and a new makeshift hospital at the hospital premises. He released a booklet ‘Quality ki Baat’ and presented the hospital its entry-level NABH accreditation certificate as well.

Mandaviya said that during his surprise visit, a security guard chided him and hit him for trying to sit on a bench.

Speaking at the function, he also said he noticed several patients facing problems in getting stretchers and other medical assistance at the hospital. He gave an example of a 75-year-old woman who was pleading with the guards to get a stretcher for her son but couldn't find one.

Not pleased with the guard’s behaviour, he asked why even after 1,500 guards being stationed at the hospital, not a single guard helped the elderly woman. Reminding paramedics and other staff of their role, Mandaviya said hospital and medical staff are the two sides of the same coin and they should work as a team.

Mandaviya said he has informed the Prime Minister about the incident, who too was upset upon hearing it and asked whether the guard was suspended. Mandaviya replied that he wasn't as he was trying to improve the system and not just one person.

