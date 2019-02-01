Piyush Goyal's Budget 2019 includes 10-dimension 'Vision for India for 2030'; Digital India, better infra make list

As Finance Minister Piyush Goyal presented the Interim Budget 2019 — the last of the NDA government — on Friday, he announced a 10-point "vision for the next decade".

"We are poised to become a $5-trillion economy in the next five, years and we aspire to become a $10-trillion economy in the next eight years," he said in Parliament.

These are the "dimensions" on which the government plans to focus:

1. Building physical and social infrastructure for a $10-trillion economy.

2. Building a 'Digital India' that reaches every citizen. "Our youth will lead us in this by creating innumerable startups and jobs," Goyal said.

3. 'Clean and Green India': An India that drives electric vehicles, with renewables becoming a major source of energy, bringing down import dependence and increasing energy security for our people.

4. Expanding rural industrialisation using modern industrial technologies, based on a 'Make in India' approach, using grassroot Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups across the country.

5. Clean Rivers: Safe drinking water to all Indians, sustaining and nourishing life, using micro-irrigation techniques.

6. Oceans and coastlines: "India's long coastline can be pivotal for the economy, using the strength of the blue economy and the Sagarmala programme. Efforts in Sagarmala have been scaled up to develop other inland waterways faster," Goyal said.

7. 'India is becoming the launchpad of the world': The Union minister said there will be "an Indian astronaut in space by 2022".

8. Self-sufficiency in food and improving agricultural productivity with emphasis on organic food.

9. 'Healthy India', with a distress-free and comprehensive wellness system for all another dimension of 'vision for 2030'

10. 'Minimum government, maximum governance' with proactive, responsible and friendly bureaucracy as well as electronic governance.

Follow LIVE updates on Budget 2019 here

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.