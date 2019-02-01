Piyush Goyal to present Budget 2019 at 11 am today: When and where to watch

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Narendra Modi government's sixth and final Budget for the 2019-20 financial year on Friday. The Budget will be an interim one, as is the established tradition for an election year. The Budget will, therefore, seek Parliament approval for spending for four months till a new government is sworn-in. When and where can you watch Budget 2019?

Goyal is expected to begin his address in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. You can watch the session live on the Press Information Bureau's YouTube channel.

You can also follow LIVE updates on the Union Budget 2019-20 here.

There are high expectations from the Budget this year. Income tax concessions, a farm relief package, support for small businesses and possible populist spending measures may be part of Goyal's Budget, as part of the government's last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the general elections.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings on Thursday warned of a second consecutive year of fiscal slippage in the event of Goyal resorting to populist spending to win over lost vote base.

