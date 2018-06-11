You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Piyush Goyal rules out privatisation of Indian Railways, says no such proposal in pipeline

India PTI Jun 11, 2018 18:08:32 IST

New Delhi: There are no plans to privatise Indian Railways, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on the achievements of his ministry in the past four years, Goyal said there were no proposals for such a move and it would not happen in the future, as well. "Let me make it very clear that there are no plans to privatise railways, either now or ever," he said.

File image of Union minister Piyush Goyal. Image courtesy: PIB

File image of Union minister Piyush Goyal. PIB

The railways seeking foreign investment in areas such as technological upgradation and modernisation had raised concerns over the national transporter being handed over to private entities. This concern was flagged by railway unions, which had demanded more clarity from the ministry.

Listing the achievements of his ministry, Goyal said there had been an increase of 59 percent in the average pace of commissioning of new lines from 4.1 kilometres per day between 2009 and 2014 to 6.53 kilometres per day between 2014 and 2018.

Goyal, who addressed the regional media in 12 cities simultaneously through video-conferencing, also said that concerns over the government's ambitious bullet train project would be soon resolved, and that the project was on track. "The bullet train project is on track. In this country, there are always issues linked to any developmental project and new ideas. But we have to find solutions and move forward," Goyal said.

The minister also launched two mobile applications — 'Rail Madad' to help customers with complaints and 'Menu On Rails', through which passengers can see meals on offer on-board trains.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 18:08 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores