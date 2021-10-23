According to cops, Bad Nagu alias 'Bad Naga' used the birds as bait for robbing homes in Bengaluru

Thieves have time and time again proved how they are a step ahead of police. But here is a thief who is probably the best of the lot.

Meet Bad Nagu alias 'Bad Naga' who used pigeons as bait for robbing homes in Bengaluru.

In a span of 15-20 days, as many as three houses under the jurisdiction of Channammana Kere Police station in Bengaluru reported thefts. The robberies had become a headache for the police who were frantically looking for clues in the case. When they finally scanned the CCTV footage of the nearby spots, the police immediately identified the accused who, they said, had been picked up for petty crimes in the past and recently released from jail.

Interrogation in the case revealed an interesting story. According to the police, ‘Bad Naga’ made multiple visits to Channamana Kere area and identified a few big duplex houses with either a balcony or a terrace.

To execute his plans, he bought a few pigeons and, during the day, would set them free near these houses. When a pigeon would perch on the balcony or terrace of a house, Naga would knock at the door and request the residents to allow him in to take his pet back.

Unaware of his intentions, the owners would allow him inside and he would quickly recce the house and leave.

He would then break into the house at night, steal expensive items and flee. However, this time around he ran out of luck as he was captured on the CCTV cameras. This led the police to finally arrest him and recover 100 grams of gold from him.