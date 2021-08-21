Picture of ASI mother and DSP son saluting each other melts hearts online; see viral photo here

Dinesh Dasa, Chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) shared the photo on his official Twitter handle with a note

A heart-warming photo has recently gone viral on social media where a mother and son are seen saluting each other. Both of them are currently serving in the Gujarat Police.

In the viral image, Vishal Rabari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Aravalli, and his mother Madhuben Rabari, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Jungadh, are snapped saluting each other at an event.

Dinesh Dasa, Chairman of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) shared the photo on his official Twitter handle with a note.

What could have been the most satisfying moment for a an ASI mother to see her Dy.SP son, @vishal__Rabari, stand before her reciprocating her salute bundled with years of commitment and dedicated motherhood with sheer love...!! GPSC celebrates this picture perfect…!!! pic.twitter.com/O8IquCLkeI — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) August 18, 2021

Since being shared online, this post is winning people’s hearts. So far, the post has collected more than 5,000 likes while others are still pouring in their love for the mother-son duo.

Among the many comments, Vishal Rabari, the man himself retweeted the post and shared a comment thanking Dasa for sharing the image. He also thanked him for the kind words that he expressed in his post.

Thank u sir

Thank you so much sir for your kind words ☺️🙏🙏 — vishal (@vishal__Rabari) August 18, 2021

Months ago, a similar incident happened when a Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar was snapped saluting his daughter Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, who is currently posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The image was shared by the Andhra Pradesh Police on their Twitter handle, calling it a rare and heart-warming sight.