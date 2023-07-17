Photography banned inside Kedarnath Dham Temple, violators to face legal consequences

Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on Monday made an announcement for prohibition of photography and videography inside the prestigious Kedarnath Temple premises.

The temple committee has placed cautioning posters all through the Kedarnath Temple premises, warning guests that legal action will follow if they are caught breaking the rules.

Warning posters placed at several corners of the temple premises read, ‘Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras’.

Speaking to ANI, President of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Ajay Ajendra said that the pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath Dham have also been urged to dress modestly, and said that these guidelines have been released in light of certain obscene behaviour reported in the past. “Pilgrims to Kedarnath have been urged to dress modestly. In the past, some pilgrims had been caught filming and taking photos indecently inside the temple,” said Ajay Ajendra. The temple committee imposed this ban after a wrong message was sent due to the purported indecent behaviour of certain pilgrims. Warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath to implement the guidelines strictly, said the Temple Committee President.

