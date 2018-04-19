You are here:
Photographer shot dead during celebratory firing at wedding in Bhopal, one arrested

India PTI Apr 19, 2018 16:03:17 IST

Bhopal: A photographer was killed after he was allegedly shot during celebratory firing at a wedding, the Bhopal police said on Thursday.

Sourabh Meena (34) was clicking pictures of the wedding party when he was hit by a bullet outside Natraj Community Hall in Govindpura area in Bhopal late Wednesday night, inspector Satendra Singh of the local police station said.

Representational image. PTI

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, Singh said.

"We have arrested one Purshottam Tiwari under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for accidentally firing at Meena," he said, adding that further investigation was on.


