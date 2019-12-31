You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Photographer Ronny Sen 'attacked' in Kolkata for participating in anti-CAA protests, sustains minor injuries

India FP Staff Dec 31, 2019 19:03:38 IST

  • Tweeting about the incident, Sen said that he was 'attacked' on Monday night

  • Sen filed a police complaint against Avijit Dasgupta, who has reportedly threatened the filmmaker on 'several occasions' in the past

  • Sen reportedly sustained a minor injury in the altercation

Ronny Sen, a Kolkata-based photographer and filmmaker, was allegedly manhandled for his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal's Kolkata. Tweeting about the incident, Sen said that he was "attacked with a Bhojali (a dagger-like weapon)" on Monday night.

Sen filed a police complaint against Avijit Dasgupta, who has threatened the filmmaker on "several occasions" in the past, The Hindu reported.

"He repeatedly asked me to refrain from posting against the CAA and the NRC and (not to) participate in activities which he considers as anti-national. I am safe and unhurt. Immediately I lodged a police complaint last night. It is such a revelation that attacking, killing, shooting, people in the name of nationalism is so normal in today’s India," the report quoted him as saying after the incident.

Sen reportedly sustained a minor injury in the altercation.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 19:03:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores