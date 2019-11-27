'Phone battery lasts longer': Twitter users express bewilderment at Ajit Pawar's oscillating act, Devendra Fadnavis' resignation

In the past few days, Maharashtra's politics witnessed numerous somersaults, at the end of which Uddhav Thackeray looks set to become the chief minister, heading a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.
This was only three days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister in a hush-hush early morning ceremony, and the NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy.
Many Twitter users expressed their astonishment at the unfolding developments with some hilarious memes.
Whoever Made This
via WA #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama pic.twitter.com/pYwKrZOyOq
— Baba MaChuvera (@indian_armada) November 26, 2019
Q: Who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra?
Counter Q: Today... Yesterday... Or day before yesterday
A scene from a Kamal Haasan movie #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/D18EcFS3Ek
— Meena (@meenabg) November 27, 2019
My phone’s Battery lasts longer than
Devendra Fadnavis as CM & Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM..#MaharashtraPolitical #TWIST
— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) November 26, 2019
This is what happened in maharashtra today. #MahaThriller pic.twitter.com/PW2LtPg2C6
— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) November 26, 2019
Meanwhile sharad pawar to #DevendraFadnavis
#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama#MahaThriller pic.twitter.com/YeGVpGkrsT
— तूफान का देवता ᵀʰᵒʳ (@iStormbreaker_) November 26, 2019
Devendra Fadnavis: This time, I was Maharashtra's CM only for 4 days
Anil Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/MSonB2r9Lw
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 26, 2019
Devendra Fadnavis reading the list of NCP MLAs who are with BJP pic.twitter.com/6bmVti3weH
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 26, 2019
*Devendra Fadnavis resigns as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra*
Shiv sena : #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama #MaharashtraCrisis pic.twitter.com/n33q2CLAnT
— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) November 26, 2019
#MahaTwist#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama
Ajit Pawar Says yes to bjp and become deputy CM
*Gets clean chit from irrigation scam*
*Ajit pawar resigns* pic.twitter.com/mXzcFG5kOE
— It's{me(ms)} (@its_ur_boy_ms) November 27, 2019
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who loves to leave little zingers for his political opponents on Twitter and uses his huge repertoire of words to make stinging remarks, this time also took a dig at the chaotic situation in Maharashtra.
The three-time Thiruvananthapuram MP had previously used the word 'snollygoster' (meaning a rogue politician) to seemingly take a swipe at the opportunism of his political rivals. Now, Tharoor has used the word "zugzwang" to describe the situation at Maharashtra.
For those who are not unaware, "zugzwang" refers to a "situation in chess and other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be "in zugzwang" when any possible move will worsen their position. In game theory, changes a win to a loss".
#WordOfTheDay for #Maharashtra: Zugzwang. A situation in chess&other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be "in zugzwang" when any possible move will worsen their position. In game theory, changes a win to a loss. pic.twitter.com/5E7xCrcN36
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 26, 2019
Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 17:48:20 IST