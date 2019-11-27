'Phone battery lasts longer': Twitter users express bewilderment at Ajit Pawar's oscillating act, Devendra Fadnavis' resignation

In the past few days, Maharashtra's politics witnessed numerous somersaults, at the end of which Uddhav Thackeray looks set to become the chief minister, heading a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government.

This was only three days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister in a hush-hush early morning ceremony, and the NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy.

Many Twitter users expressed their astonishment at the unfolding developments with some hilarious memes.

Q: Who is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

Counter Q: Today... Yesterday... Or day before yesterday

A scene from a Kamal Haasan movie #MaharashtraPoliticalDrama#MaharashtraPolitics pic.twitter.com/D18EcFS3Ek — Meena (@meenabg) November 27, 2019

My phone’s Battery lasts longer than

Devendra Fadnavis as CM & Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM..#MaharashtraPolitical #TWIST — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) November 26, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis: This time, I was Maharashtra's CM only for 4 days Anil Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/MSonB2r9Lw — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 26, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis reading the list of NCP MLAs who are with BJP pic.twitter.com/6bmVti3weH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 26, 2019

#MahaTwist#MaharashtraPoliticalDrama

Ajit Pawar Says yes to bjp and become deputy CM

*Gets clean chit from irrigation scam*

*Ajit pawar resigns* pic.twitter.com/mXzcFG5kOE — It's{me(ms)} (@its_ur_boy_ms) November 27, 2019

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who loves to leave little zingers for his political opponents on Twitter and uses his huge repertoire of words to make stinging remarks, this time also took a dig at the chaotic situation in Maharashtra.

The three-time Thiruvananthapuram MP had previously used the word 'snollygoster' (meaning a rogue politician) to seemingly take a swipe at the opportunism of his political rivals. Now, Tharoor has used the word "zugzwang" to describe the situation at Maharashtra.

For those who are not unaware, "zugzwang" refers to a "situation in chess and other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be "in zugzwang" when any possible move will worsen their position. In game theory, changes a win to a loss".

#WordOfTheDay for #Maharashtra: Zugzwang. A situation in chess&other games where a player is compelled to move, forcing him into a weaker position. A player is said to be "in zugzwang" when any possible move will worsen their position. In game theory, changes a win to a loss. pic.twitter.com/5E7xCrcN36 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 26, 2019

