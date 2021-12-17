PGT recruitment 2021: Apply for 335 Post Graduate Teachers from 18 December

Applicants should note that the OPSC PGT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 335 PGT posts in 25 different disciplines.

Online applications for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) have been invited by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for 17 standalone Government Higher Secondary Schools. Those who are interested can apply for the same, from 18 December, by visiting the official website of the commission at opsc.gov.in.

Also, the registration period of the PGT recruitment 2021 is from 18 December to 2 January, 2022.

Applicants should note that the OPSC PGT recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 335 PGT posts in 25 different disciplines. Also, candidates who have registered themselves earlier will be able to apply for the post till 9 January.

Before applying for the post, candidates are advised to check and download the recruitment notification from the official website. If not, they can access the official notice here.

Below are details on eligibility criteria, application fee and selection process:

Age Limit: Aspirants applying for the post should have attained the age of 21 years. They should not be more than 32 years of age as of 1 January, 2021. However, there is an upper age relaxation which is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: It is mandatory for all applying candidates to hold a master’s degree in the respective subject from a recognised university. They should also have scored at least 50 percent marks aggregate in the exam. Furthermore, candidates should have a Bachelor of Education (BEd) or any equivalent degree that is recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education in New Delhi.

Selection process: Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of career assessment and personality test or interview that will be organised by the Commission.

Examination Fee: For the concerned post, applicants are advised to pay a necessary fee of Rs 400. Also, those candidates from SC/ST/PwD category, have been exempted from paying the fee.

For more details and information about the PGT recruitment process, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.