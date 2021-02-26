PGIMER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 11 senior resident posts at pgimer.edu.in; interview on 8 March

The official notice specified that the job openings are on contract basis work for one year

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released an official notification for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Senior Residents (non-academic) in different specialities.

Candidates who are eligible for the posts can visit the official site of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in and check out the notification for all the details. The application form can be also downloaded from the site.

The notice, released on 24 February, specified that the job openings are on contract basis work for one year and the candidates who are shortlisted for the posts will be responsible for running the temporary OPD of PGIMER Satellite Centre in Sangrur, Punjab.

Candidates must take note that the recruitment will be done on the basis of a walk-in-interview. The interview will take place on 8 March from 2.30 pm onwards. The report added that candidates will have to submit/bring certain documents to the interview. All the applicants must bring their bio-datas (in triplicate) on the prescribed proforma available on the official website along with their age certificate, qualification certificates, experience certificates and caste certificate, if any.

Follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official site of PGIMER at pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the notification link that reads: ‘Walk in interview for the posts of Senior Residents (Non-academic) in different specialities purely on contract basis for one year for running the temporary OPD of PGIMER Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab vide Advt. No. PGI/RC/2021/128/681 dated 24.02.2021’

Step 5: the vacancy details will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the official notification, the guidelines and then click on the link for the application form

Step 7: Fill up the entire application form and complete your application.

Here is the direct link to the application form

PGI Chandigarh also released vacancies for the post of senior residents for running the temporary OPD of PGIMER Satellite Centre in Himachal Pradesh.