PGIMER MD/MS Entrance Test 2020: PGIMER extends last date to apply for MD/MS Entrance Test to 6 May; here's how to fill form

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has extended the online application dates for PGIMER MD/MS Entrance Test 2020 till 6 May.

“Due to outbreak of COVID-19, the last date of filling online application form for MD/MS examination for the session July-2020 has been further extended up to 6 May instead of April 26,” the notification said.

The institute has asked candidates to keep checking the website gimer.edu.in for updates.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must have a BDS degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks in each subject.

The national-level entrance test for PGIMER MD/MS is conducted twice a year, once in January and the other in July. While it is usually conducted on offline mode, the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has prompted authorities to shift the exam online.

Here's how to fill the PGIMER MD/MS 2020 form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PGIMER

Step 2: Go to the latest news section or the admission section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the MD/MS application form 2020 link

Step 4: Register and then upload all relevant documents. On the registration page, applicants must select post category and fill their name, contact number and email id before proceeding further.

Step 5: The application form has three sections that include personal details, qualification details and test center details. Candidates need to upload their scanned photograph and signature as per specifications.

Step 6: Once the last section is uploaded, one needs to click on the submit-button following which they will be re-directed to the payment section. Pay the application fee and take a print out of the document.

