PGIMER 2021: Entrance exam for BSc Nursing courses to be held on 31 July; apply till 24 June
Those who wish to apply for the BSc Nursing courses can do so by visiting the official website pgimer.edu.in
The Chandigarh-based Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct the entrance exams for BSc Nursing (4 Years) and BSc Nursing (Post-Basic) courses on 31 July. The last date to apply for both the courses is 24 June.
Aspirants can apply by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Go to pgimer.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, check for the ‘Information for Candidates’ section
Step 3: Click on the application link and then on the course you want to apply for
Step 4: Fill the registration form
Step 5: After registration, log in by using your ID and password
Step 6: Fill the application form and upload all the documents
Step 7: Pay the fee online and submit the form
Step 8: Save a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference (if required)
One can access the direct link to register by clicking here or visting the URL (https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2650/71038/Registration.html) in a web browser. You can visit the page to log in and apply for the entrance exam direclty by clicking here or visiting the following direct link: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/2650/71038/login.html
Seats available
The number of seats available at the institute are as follows:
BSc Nursing (4 Years): 93 seats in total
General category = 47
SC = 14
ST = 7
Persons with Benchmark Disability (PWD) = 25
BSc Nursing (Post-Basic): 62 seats in total
General category = 22
SC = 7
ST = 4
Persons with Benchmark Disability (PWD) = 3
For PGI Staff = 15
Candidates should remember that as per the rules, only those candidates can apply under the PWD category who have a benchmark disability of lower extremities of at least 40 percent.
Important dates
The exam result is expected to be declared on 9 August while the last date of submission of the qualifying 10+2 certificate and marks sheet is 12 August. The shortlisted candidates will be called for counselling on 20 August from 11 am onwards.
Application fee
Candidates are required to pay an application fee to apply for the entrance exam. The fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,500 whereas it is Rs 1,200 for SC/ST category candidates. No fees are required for PWD candidates.
