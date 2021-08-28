PGET 2021: Lucknow University releases timetable of PG entrance exam at lkouniv.ac.in; check full schedule here

As per the final schedule, the entrance examination will be held on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13 September. Candidates should note that the PGET exam will be conducted in two shifts

Lucknow University has released the dates and schedule for the Post Graduate Entrance Examination (PGET) 2021 on Saturday, 28 August. Candidates, who are preparing for the exam, can check the timetable by visiting the official website of Lucknow University at lkouniv.ac.in.

As per the final schedule which has been released by the varsity, the entrance examination will be held on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13 September. Candidates should note that the PGET exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The first shift begins from 11 am to 12.30 pm (morning) and the second shift will commence from 3 pm to 4.30 pm (evening). This shift and timing will be applied for all examinations on all specified days.

According to the latest schedule, the exam will begin with Master of Laws (LLM), Public Administration subject and will end with Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM). However, the admit cards and other details regarding the examination will be released by the university in due course of time.

Check steps to download the PGET schedule here:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Lucknow University - https://lkouniv.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the 'News' section that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to click on the PGET dates link. Soon after clicking on the link, the final schedule will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Kindly, check the timetable properly and download the PDF file

Step 5: Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need or reference

For more related information and details, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.

On Friday, the University of Lucknow announced the Uttar Pradesh Bed Joint Entrance Examination for BEd (UP JEE BEd) result 2021. Ashu Rana from Lucknow bagged the 1st rank in the registered examination. Post the announcement of the results, the counselling process will begin from 1 September and the new academic session will commence on 6 September.