The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has opened its recruitment window for Field Engineer and Supervisor posts. Interested applicants can apply for the desired post by visiting the official site -- powergrid.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts in the corporation.

Important dates to remember

- Opening date of application is on 26 April

- Closing date of application is on 9 May

Eligibility criteria

The upper age limit (as of 9 May, 2021) for eligible candidates is 29 years for the required posts.

Selection process

For Field Engineer: Candidates, who are eligible and shortlisted, will be selected by interview only. As per the notice, the management reserves the right to raise the minimum eligibility standards or criteria or to conduct a screening test, to restrict the number of candidates called for a Personal Interview (if so required).

For Field Supervisor: Candidates will be selected on the basis of scrutiny of applications w.r.t. eligibility criteria. They will also be taken under the desired experience profile and written test of the candidates who are found eligible after scrutiny.

Vacancy Details

- Field Engineer (Electrical): 30 posts

- Field Engineer (Civil): 8 posts

- Field Supervisor (Electrical): 47 posts

- Field Supervisor (Civil): 12 posts

Application fees

For Field Supervisor posts, candidates will have to pay Rs 300 as application fees and for Field Engineer posts, applicants will have to submit Rs 400. Candidates, who fall under the SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM have been exempted from payment of the fee.