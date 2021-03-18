Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 19th consecutive day; check rates here

In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, petrol costs Rs 101.85 per litre which is the highest in the country

The fuel prices on Thursday remained unchanged for the 19th day in a row. The prices were last raised on 27 February by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Fuel prices in different states vary due to the Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local taxes. In Delhi, the price of one litre of petrol is Rs 91.17 while diesel is available at Rs 81.47. A litre of petrol in Mumbai costs Rs 97.57 and diesel is priced at Rs 88.60.

In Kolkata, the petrol price is slightly higher than Delhi, at Rs 91.35 per litre. Diesel is priced at Rs 84.35 for one litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre respectively.

Petrol can be bought at Rs 94.22 per litre in Bengaluru while diesel is priced at Rs 86.37. In Hyderabad, the price of petrol and diesel is Rs 94.79 and Rs 88.86 for one litre respectively.

In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, petrol costs Rs 101.85 per litre which is the highest in the country, while diesel is priced at Rs 94.09.

So far, the prices of fuel have remained unchanged in March. Petrol and diesel prices changed 16 times in the month of February.