Petrol, diesel prices hold steady: Here's what fuels costs today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

The petrol price touched nearly Rs 100 in Bhopal, with a litre being sold at Rs 99.21. While diesel costs Rs 89.76

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained steady since 27 February. Fuel prices have crossed the Rs 90 mark in most major cities of the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 91.17 and diesel is priced at Rs 81.47 per litre. Chennai has petrol priced at Rs 93.11 and diesel at Rs 86.45 per litre.

In Kolkata, the price of a litre of diesel is Rs 84.60 and the same quantity of petrol costs Rs 91.35. One litre of petrol and diesel can be bought for Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60, respectively in Mumbai.

The petrol price touched nearly Rs 100 in Bhopal, with a litre being sold at Rs 99.21. While diesel costs Rs 89.76. In the Pink City of Jaipur, petrol costs Rs 97.72/litre and diesel are priced at Rs 89.98/litre.

In Lucknow, petrol and diesel cost Rs 98.73 and Rs 81.85 per litre, respectively.

According to reports, in February 2021, fuel prices increased 16 times. Along with this, the increase in the price of cooking gas has also been a cause of worry for the common man.

Experts have suggested that the central government can cut excise duties on fuel by Rs 8.5/litre and it would not hurt the revenues. In a note, ICICI Securities said that if the excise duty is cut on or before 1 April by Rs 8.5/litre even then, the government would be able to meet the FY22 budget estimate.