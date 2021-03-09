Petrol, diesel prices hold steady for 10th straight day; here's what fuel costs in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

Fuel prices may witness a further increase after a Saudi Arabian oil storage tank farm was attacked on Sunday

The price of petrol and diesel remained steady for the 10th consecutive day today (Tuesday, 9 March).

Fuel prices were hiked 16 times in February, with the latest being on the 27th.

However, fuel prices have remained unchanged in March.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 91.17 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 81.47 per litre.

Petrol and diesel in Chennai cost at Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 97.57 per litre while the same quantity of diesel costs Rs 88.60 in the city.

In Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, petrol price has crossed the 100 mark, with a litre being sold at Rs 101.84. Diesel can be bought for Rs 93.77.

In Bangalore, petrol costs Rs 94.22 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.77 per litre. The price of petrol in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 93.05 per litre while diesel costs Rs 87.53 per litre.

High fuel prices have been a cause of concern for the country. Both Houses of Parliament had to be adjourned today due to the disruption of the session by the Opposition over the high prices of fuel. Both Houses will again meet on 10 March at 11 am, reported NDTV.

According to a report in the Mint, the fuel prices may further increase after a Saudi Arabian oil storage tank farm was attacked on Sunday.

Oil prices per barrel have topped $USD 70, which is expected to further increase the domestic fuel price.