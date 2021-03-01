Petrol, diesel prices: Check rates in your city here; Mumbai currently has costliest fuel
A litre of petrol in the National Capital currently costs Rs 91.17, while the price of a litre of diesel is Rs 81.47
The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the second straight day on 1 March after touching record highs on Saturday, 27 February.
According to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), a litre of petrol in the National Capital currently costs Rs 91.17, while the price of a litre of diesel is Rs 81.47.
Among the four major cities of India, fuel prices are currently the highest in the commercial capital, Mumbai, with petrol being retailed at Rs 97.57 per litre. A litre of diesel currently costs Rs 88.60 in Mumbai, reported MoneyControl.
In several other parts of India, including some cities in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the prices of petrol have crossed Rs 100 per litre. The increasing prices have led to vociferous criticism of the Centre by Opposition parties.
In Chennai, the prices for diesel and petrol were Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.45 per litre respectively.
In Kolkata, the prices remained the same as Saturday, with petrol at Rs 91.35 per litre and diesel Rs 84.35 per litre.
The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked as many as 16 times in February, according to a report in Hindustan Times.
On 20 February, the West Bengal government had reduced the VAT on fuel by Re 1.
While the prices for petrol and diesel remained steady, LPG cylinders will cost Rs 25 more from Monday. The 25-rupee hike came just three days after another increase in prices of a 14.2 kg cylinder. On 25 February, the prices were increased by Rs 25, the third hike in February alone.
Following the hike, a household cylinder would now cost a staggering Rs 819 in the National Capital. The first hike of Rs 25 came on 5 February. Ten days later, the prices of an LPG cylinder were raised again, this time by Rs 50.
Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had last week said the petrol and diesel prices will fall as the winter heads towards its end.
