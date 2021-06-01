Petrol, diesel price news (1 June, 2021): Petrol costs Rs 100.72/litre in Mumbai, Rs 94.49 in Delhi
Petrol is currently the costliest at Rs 105.52 per litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, where diesel costs Rs 98.32
Fuel prices have witnessed a rise across all four metro cities on Tuesday, 1 June, with petrol costing more than Rs 100 per litre in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, including Mumbai.
Since 4 May, the prices of fuel have been increased for the 17th time. The fuel rates or charges in the country are decided by Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).
The revised or fresh fuel rates are decided at 6 am every day after aligning them with the global crude oil prices.
Fuel charges differ in parts of the country because of the addition of other charges like local taxes, value-added tax (VAT) and freight rate.
In Delhi, the petrol price has been raised by 26 paise from Rs 94.23 to Rs 94.49 and diesel price by 23 paise from Rs 85.15 to Rs 85.38 per litre.
The price of petrol in Mumbai has been raised by 25 paise to Rs 100.72 a litre, and diesel by 24 paise to Rs 92.69 per litre for the same quantity.
In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 94.50 per litre while the same quantity of diesel can be purchased for Rs 88.23. In Chennai, the price of petrol per litre is Rs 95.99 and diesel can be bought at Rs 90.12 for the same quantity.
As per the Indian Oil Corporation website, petrol is currently the costliest at Rs 105.52 per litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, where diesel costs Rs 98.32.
