Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on 21 August 2021; here's what you need to pay in your city

Diesel price has changed after being static for 31 days on Wednesday while petrol price continues to maintain its static trend for the 33rd day today. Since 4 May, fuel prices saw a big jump across the country after the Assembly elections in states and Union Territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until it was stagnant till the day before yesterday for 31 days.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.04 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.27 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.84 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 102.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.32 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.05 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105. 83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.33 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.65 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.61 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.92 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.61 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.79 per litre

Diesel - 96.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.86 per litre