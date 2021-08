Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.27. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.83, while diesel costs Rs 96.84

Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country for the 33rd day on Thursday while diesel rates saw a decline for the second consecutive day. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.84 a litre while the rate of diesel was cheaper by 20 paise at Rs 89.27 from yesterday's Rs 89.47.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.84 for one litre. This is cheaper by 20 paise compared to yesterday's Rs 97.04 per litre.

One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 99.47 since 14 August from Rs 102.49 in Chennai after the Tamil Nadu government announced a tax cut of Rs 3 on the fuel, according to data by the Indian Oil Corporation. On Wednesday, the price of a litre of diesel became cheaper by 18 paise at Rs 93.84 from the earlier cost of Rs 94.02 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel became cheaper by 25 paise at Rs 92.32 from its earlier price of Rs 92.57 a litre.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.20 in Bhopal and diesel which was priced at Rs 98.26 for one litre will now cost Rs 98.05 a litre today, cheaper by 21 paise.

Diesel price has changed after being static for 31 days on Wednesday while petrol price continues to maintain its static trend for the 33rd day today. Since 4 May, fuel prices saw a big jump across the country after the Assembly elections in states and Union Territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until it was stagnant till the day before yesterday for 31 days.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.84 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.27 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.84 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 102.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.32 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.05 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105. 83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.33 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.65 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.61 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.92 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.61 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.79 per litre

Diesel - 96.33 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.86 per litre