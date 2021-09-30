India

Petrol and diesel prices hiked today on 30 September 2021: Breaches Rs 110 in Bhopal, check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.64 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.71 while diesel costs Rs 97.52

FP Staff September 30, 2021 07:33:17 IST
Petrol and diesel prices hiked today on 30 September 2021: Breaches Rs 110 in Bhopal, check rates here

Representational image. Bernard Gagnon/Wikimedia Commons

Petrol and diesel prices went up on Thursday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.64 a litre, a hike by 25 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 89.87 per litre, a hike by 30 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.71 per litre, which is costlier by 24 paise and diesel costs Rs 97.52 for one litre, an increase by 31 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 99.36, which is an increase of 21 paise. On Thursday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 94.45 per litre, a raise of 28 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 102.17 per litre, which is costlier by 30 paise while diesel costs Rs 92.97 a litre, which is expensive by 30 paise.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.11, hiked by 26 paise in Bhopal, and diesel costs Rs 98.77 per litre, raised by 32 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.71 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.52 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.64 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.87 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.45 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 102.17 per litre
Diesel - Rs 92.97 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.11 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.77 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.06 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.18 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.38 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.52 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.29 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.75 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.29 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.71 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.06 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.88 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.71 per litre

Updated Date: September 30, 2021 07:33:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today on 25 Sept 2021; check fuel prices in metro cities
India

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today on 25 Sept 2021; check fuel prices in metro cities

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 88.82. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26 while diesel costs Rs 96.41

Petrol and diesel price today 22 September 2021: Rates constant for 17 days; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
India

Petrol and diesel price today 22 September 2021: Rates constant for 17 days; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26 while diesel costs Rs 96.19

Petrol and diesel price today 21 September 2021: Rates static for 16 days; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
India

Petrol and diesel price today 21 September 2021: Rates static for 16 days; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26 while diesel costs Rs 96.19