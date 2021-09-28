Petrol and diesel prices increased today on 28 September 2021: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.39 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.57. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.47 while diesel costs Rs 97.21
Petrol and diesel prices went up on Tuesday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.39 a litre, a hike by 20 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 89.57 per litre, a hike by 25 paise.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.47 per litre, which is costlier by 21 paise and diesel costs Rs 97.21 for one litre, an increase by 27 paise.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 99.15, which is an increase of 19 paise. On Tuesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 94.17 per litre, a rise of 24 paise.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.87 per litre, which is costlier by 25 paise while diesel costs Rs 92.67 a litre, which is expensive by 25 paise.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.85 in Bhopal, dearer by 22 paise and diesel costs Rs 98.45 a litre, costlier by 26 paise.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 107.47 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.21 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 101.39 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.57 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 99.15 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.17 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 101.87 per litre
Diesel - Rs 92.67 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 109.85 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.45 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 105.48 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.74 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 104.92 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.06 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 97.26 per litre
Diesel - Rs 88.98 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 98.51 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.98 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 98.46 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.74 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 103.63 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.40 per litre
