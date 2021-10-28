India

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again on 28 October, at fresh all-time highs; check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices on 28 October 2021:

FP Staff October 28, 2021 06:57:29 IST
Representational image. AFP

Petrol and diesel prices went up to yet another record level across the country on Thursday. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 108.29 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 97.02 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 114.14 per litre and diesel costs Rs 105.12 for one litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 105.13. On Thursday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 101.25 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 108.78 per litre while diesel costs Rs 100.14 a litre.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 116.98 in Bhopal and diesel costs Rs 106.38 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.14 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.12 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 108.29 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.02 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 105.13 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.25 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 108.78 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.14 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 116.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 106.38 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 112.64 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.84 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 112.06 per litre
Diesel - Rs 102.98 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 104.30 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.87 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.22 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.98 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.14 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.78 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 110.54 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.25 per litre

Updated Date: October 28, 2021 06:57:29 IST

TAGS:

