Petrol, diesel prices on 23 October: Fuel rates hit new all-time high; diesel breaches Rs 100 in Chennai
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 107.24 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 95.97. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 113.12 while diesel costs Rs 104
Petrol and diesel prices rose again on Saturday scaling yet another record high across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 107.24 a litre, costlier by 35 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 95.97 per litre, up 35 paise as well.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 113.12 per litre, now priced higher by 34 paise and diesel costs Rs 104 for one litre, expensive by 37 paise.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 104.22, which is costlier by 30 paise. On Saturday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 100.25 per litre, up 33 paise.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 107.78 per litre, expensive by 34 paise while diesel costs Rs 99.08 a litre, which is higher by 35 paise.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 115.90 in Bhopal, up by 36 paise and diesel costs Rs 105.27 per litre, expensive by 38 paise.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 113.12 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 107.24 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.97 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 104.22 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.25 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 107.78 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.08 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 115.90 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.27 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 111.55 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.70 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 110.98 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.86 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 103.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.76 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 104.20 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.42 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 104.12 per litre
Diesel - Rs 103.65 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 109.49 per litre
Diesel - Rs 103.14 per litre
