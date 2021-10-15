Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 105.14 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 93.87. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 111.09 while diesel costs Rs 101.78

Petrol and diesel prices touched record highs on Friday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 105.14 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 93.87 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.78 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 105.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.87 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.79 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.59 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 105.76 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.98 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 113.73 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.03 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 109.37 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.42 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 108.80 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.63 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 101.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.53 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 102.15 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.31 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 102.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.38 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 107.39 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.93 per litre