Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 104.14 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 92.82. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 110.12 while diesel costs Rs 100.66

Petrol and diesel prices went up on a record high on Sunday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 104.14 a litre, a hike by 30 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 92.82 per litre, a hike by 35 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 110.12 per litre, which is costlier by 29 paise and diesel costs Rs 100.66 for one litre, an increase by 37 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.53, which is an increase of 26 paise. On Sunday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 97.26 per litre, a rise of 33 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.80 per litre, which is costlier by 28 paise while diesel costs Rs 95.93 a litre, which is also expensive by 35 paise.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 112.69, hiked by 31 paise in Bhopal, and diesel costs Rs 101.91 per litre, raised by 37 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 110.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.66 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 104.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.82 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 101.53 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.26 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 104.80 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.93 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 112.69 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.91 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 108.33 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.27 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 107.77 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.52 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 100.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.42 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 101.18 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.26 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 101.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.25 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 106.39 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.82 per litre