Petrol and diesel prices hiked today on 9 October 2021: Diesel touches Rs 100 in Mumbai, check rates here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 103.84 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 92.47. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.83 while diesel costs Rs 100.29
Petrol and diesel prices went up on a record high on Saturday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 103.84 a litre, a hike by 30 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 92.47 per litre, a hike by 35 paise.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.83 per litre, which is costlier by 29 paise and diesel costs Rs 100.29 for one litre, an increase by 37 paise.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 101.27, which is an increase of 26 paise. On Saturday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 96.93 per litre, a rise of 33 paise.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 104.52 per litre, which is costlier by 29 paise while diesel costs Rs 95.58 a litre, which is also expensive by 35 paise.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 112.38, hiked by 31 paise in Bhopal, and diesel costs Rs 101.54 per litre, raised by 37 paise.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 109.83 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.29 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 103.84 per litre
Diesel - Rs 92.47 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 101.27 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.93 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 104.52 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.58 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 112.38 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.54 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 108.02 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.89 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.15 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 99.77 per litre
Diesel - Rs 92.05 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 100.89 per litre
Diesel - Rs 92.90 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 100.83 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.87 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 106.09 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.45 per litre
