Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 103.24 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 91.77. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 109.25 while diesel costs Rs 99.55

Petrol and diesel prices went up on a record high on Thursday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 103.24 a litre, a hike by 34 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 91.77 per litre, a hike by 35 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.25 per litre, which is costlier by 29 paise and diesel costs Rs 99.55 for one litre, an increase by 38 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.75, which is an increase of 26 paise. On Thursday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 96.26 per litre, a rise of 33 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 103.94 per litre, which is costlier by 29 paise while diesel costs Rs 94.88 a litre, which is also expensive by 35 paise.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 111.76, hiked by 31 paise in Bhopal, and diesel costs Rs 100.80 per litre, raised by 38 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 109.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.55 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 103.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.77 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 100.75 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.26 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 103.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.88 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 111.76 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.80 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 107.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.75 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 106.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.03 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 98.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.94 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 100.31 per litre

Diesel - Rs 92.20 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 100.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.12 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 105.48 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.72 per litre