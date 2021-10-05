Petrol and diesel prices hiked today on 05 October 2021: Diesel breaches Rs 100, check rates in your city here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 102.64 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 91.07. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 108.67 while diesel costs Rs 98.80
Petrol and diesel prices went up on Tuesday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 102.64 a litre, a hike by 25 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 91.07 per litre, a hike by 30 paise.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 108.67 per litre, which is costlier by 24 paise and diesel costs Rs 98.80 for one litre, an increase by 32 paise.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.23, which is an increase of 22 paise. On Tuesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 95.59 per litre, a rise of 28 paise.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 103.36 per litre, which is costlier by 29 paise while diesel costs Rs 94.17 a litre, which is also expensive by 30 paise.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 111.14, hiked by 26 paise in Bhopal, and diesel costs Rs 100.05 per litre, raised by 32 paise.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 108.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.80 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 102.64 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.07 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 100.23 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.59 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 103.36 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.17 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 111.14 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.05 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 106.77 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.37 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 106.21 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.66 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 98.54 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.57 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 99.72 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.49 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 99.67 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.36 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 104.88 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.98 per litre
