Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Monday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 102.39 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 90.77 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 108.43 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.48 for one litre.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.01. On Monday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 95.31 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 103.07 per litre, which is costlier by 30 paise while diesel costs Rs 93.87 a litre.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.88 and diesel costs Rs 99.73 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 108.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.48 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 102.39 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.77 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 100.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.31 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 103.07 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.87 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.41 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 106.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.04 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.95 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.34 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 98.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.25 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 99.48 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.19 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 99.43 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.04 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 104.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.66 per litre