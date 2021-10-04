Petrol and diesel prices hiked today on 04 October 2021: Check rates in your city here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 102.39 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 90.77. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 108.43 while diesel costs Rs 98.48
Petrol and diesel prices remained constant on Monday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 102.39 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 90.77 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 108.43 per litre and diesel costs Rs 98.48 for one litre.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 100.01. On Monday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 95.31 per litre.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 103.07 per litre, which is costlier by 30 paise while diesel costs Rs 93.87 a litre.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.88 and diesel costs Rs 99.73 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 108.43 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.48 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 102.39 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.77 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 100.01 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.31 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 103.07 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.87 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 110.63 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.41 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 106.51 per litre
Diesel - Rs 99.04 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 105.95 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.34 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 98.28 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.25 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 99.48 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.19 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 99.43 per litre
Diesel - Rs 98.04 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 104.63 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.66 per litre
also read
Petrol, diesel price today 24 September 2021: Diesel costlier, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 88.82. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26 while diesel costs Rs 96.41
Petrol and diesel price today 23 September 2021: Rates static for 18 days; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26 while diesel costs Rs 96.19
Petrol, diesel price today 26 September 2021: Diesel dearer, check rates in Delhi, Mumbai here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.07. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26 while diesel costs Rs 96.68