Petrol bomb hurled outside TTV Dhinakaran's residence in Chennai; expelled party member likely behind attack

A country-made petrol bomb was hurled outside Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran’s residence in Chennai on Sunday, according to various media reports.

ANI reported that the bomb was hurled at Dhinakaran’s car. The AMMK leader, however, was not present at the location and was unharmed, but his driver and personal photographer are reported to have been injured in the incident. They have been taken to Malar Hospital in Chennai.

A News18 report said that the person behind the attack was an unidentified miscreant.

#BREAKING -- Petrol bomb hurled at a car parked outside TTV Dinakaran's residence, no casualties reported | @nimumurali with more details pic.twitter.com/w15f3WbiBz — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 29, 2018

Times Now, however reported that the person responsible for the attack was an AMMK party member who was sacked by Dhinakaran few days ago. It's said that the party member attacked Dhinakaran’s car out of anger.

Reports also say that the police arrived at the scene and were conducting investigations about the attack.

Dhinakaran began his political journey as the treasurer of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. He is the nephew of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. He later went on to start AMMK party.