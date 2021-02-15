Petrol and diesel prices scale new heights; here's what fuel costs in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata

This comes in the backdrop of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is not looking at cutting taxes on petrol and diesel

Petrol and diesel prices, continuing their upward trajectory across the country, scaled fresh heights today (Monday, 15 February).

According to a report by The Indian Express, in Delhi, the price of petrol was hiked by 26 paise a litre, while diesel saw an increase of 29 paise per litre.

Following the hike, petrol now costs Rs 88.99 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is available at Rs 79.35 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 95.46 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 86.34 per litre.

The development comes amidst Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating in a reply in Rajya Sabha that the government was not looking at cutting taxes on petrol and diesel.

As per a report in India Today, petrol is about to cross Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar and in Jaipur, it is retailing at Rs 95.51.

As per the report, that there are several other cities where petrol costs more than Rs 90.

In Kolkata, it is Rs 90.25 per litre following the hike by oil marketing companies. In Bengaluru, it is Rs 91.97 per litre, Hyderabad it is at Rs 92.53 per litre, in Patna it available at Rs 91.67 per litre and Rs 90.87 per litre in Thiruvanthapuram.

Diesel prices too have seen a hike with it retailing Rs 82.94 in Kolkata, while Mumbaikars will will have to shell out have Rs 86.34 for a litre of diesel.

Cost of diesel in Chennai hincreased to Rs 84.44 per litre compared to Rs 94.16 per litre for petrol.

The price of diesel is Rs 84.12 in Bengaluru, Rs 86.63 in Bhubaneshwar, Rs 85.55 in Hyderabad, Rs 87.76 in Jaipur, Rs 84.84 in Patna and Rs 85.30 in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Times Now, over the past six days, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 1.81, while it has risen by Rs 1.85 for diesel.

The prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state due to various taxes levied by the Central and state governments.

Petrol and diesel became cheaper by Rs five in Assam from Friday midnight, while the 25 percent additional cess on liquor was also removed.