Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged; check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Wednesday, a day after they were revised.

On Tuesday, the rates of petrol and diesel were slashed across cities in India following the fall in the prices of international crude oil. The rates of fuel were revised on Tuesday after four consecutive days of no change in prices.

The fresh numbers on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website show the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 90.56. A litre of diesel, on the other hand, costs Rs 80.87 in the national capital. In Mumbai, while petrol is available at Rs 99.98, diesel costs Rs 87.96, still the highest in the country among the top four major cities.

Before Tuesday, the rates were revised on 25 March after remaining the same and at record highs for over three weeks. On 25 March, the petrol prices were cut by 21 paise per litre, while diesel was cheaper by 20 paise.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 90.77 while the prices for a litre of diesel stood at Rs 83.75. In Chennai, petrol was available at Rs 92.58 and diesel at Rs 85.88.

In March, the prices of petrol had crossed the Rs 100-mark in two places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

It's a known fact now that the fuel prices vary from state to state due to taxes levied by different governments as well as freight charges. These taxes form almost 60 percent of the selling price when it comes to petrol and nearly 54 percent as far as diesel goes.

The petrol and diesel rates are revised daily on the basis of international prices and foreign exchange rates.

The oil prices in the international market fell after the Suez Canal opened and traffic steadily went back to being normal. Brent Crude was down at $64.83 per barrel on Tuesday. WTI Crude was down at $61.55 a barrel, news agency Reuters reported.