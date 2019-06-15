Periyar University Results 2019: Results of UG and PG exams expected soon; check periyaruniversity.ac.in for scores

Periyar University Results 2019 | Periyar University is expected to declare the results for the 2019 undergraduate and postgraduate exams today (15 June). All candidates appeared for this year’s exams will be able to check their results online on Periyar University's official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

As it is not known yet when the results will be announced, candidates are hereby advised to check the website of Periyar University every few hours for updates.

The university conducted theUG and PG exams in April. Around 1.50 lakh students in total had appeared for both sets of exams at 105 affiliated colleges of Periyar University.

Steps to check Periyar University UG and PG results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Periyar University periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Once the results are declared, links to access them will be activated on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the UG and PG April results.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and other relevant information to check your results.

Step 5: Once the results appear on the page, download them and take a printout for future reference.

Students should note that the official marksheet will be available from Periyar University at a later date.

Furthermore, candidates will have the option to request for an exam revaluation on the official website for 10 days from the date the scores are announced.

