Periyar University releases results of UG, PG 2020 exams; check scores at periyaruniversity.ac.in

The university, based out of Salem in Tamil Nadu, offers higher education through three modes - its Departments of Study and Research, the affiliated Colleges, and Periyar Institute of Distance Education

The Periyar University has declared the results of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses on Tuesday (25 August).

The results will of the exams which were conducted in April this year will be available on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Steps to check Periyar University UG and PG results 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'April 2020 UG PG examinations results'

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter admit card number and other login details

Step 5: Hit the 'submit' button

Step 6: The result will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: Candidates need to download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to check your scores: https://coe.periyaruniversity.ac.in/periyar-univ-result/

According to Indian Express the application process for Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) exams is currently open.

Candidates can register till 2 September by 10 pm. Only those registered candidates with no due certificates can apply for the exam.

The Periyar University at Salem was established by the government of Tamil Nadu on 17 September 1997. The varsity covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

The University has a PG Extension Centre at Dharmapuri with 8 departments.