People’s sentiments over Pulwama attack ‘will have fulfilment’ in due time, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Amid outrage over the Pulwama terror attack, Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the "time will come" when people's sentiments and expectations will have "fulfilment".

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Delhi's Waste to Wonder Park, he said after the Pulwama incident "mood is still not that one can participate in any programme with enthusiasm". "But, I am very assured and I want to assure you that time will come when people's sentiments today, their desires, their expectations... those expectations will have fulfilment," Singh said.

The Union minister, however, did not elaborate on his statement that comes amid mounting tension in the India-Pakistan ties.

40 CRPF jawans were killed in a terror strike by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on 14 February, sparking outrage in the country, with many saying the attack should be avenged.

After the incident, massive protests and candlelight marches were held in different parts of the country against the attack and curfew was imposed in Jammu following violence during demonstrations.

Two days after the suicide bomber attack, Singh had reviewed the security situation in the country, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, among others.

The home minister had directed the officials to ensure that all possible steps are taken to hunt down terrorists currently operating in the Kashmir Valley. After inaugurating the park, Singh said that waste disposal should be done properly for which the municipal corporations will have to play a lead role.

The home minister said that this park "sets an example of "waste-to-wealth" for other agencies, as scrap has been used to create the "wonders of the world".

He also said the park will strengthen Swachh Bharat initiative. Efforts should be made towards behavioural change of the people and proper arrangement should be made for waste disposal, he said.

He added that a system should be developed for recycling of waste that can be reused. "A Smart City cannot be imagined without proper recycling," Singh said. Baijal said the SDMC must ensure that the park is maintained in future and suggested having a PPP model for it.

The SDMC Commissioner told reporters the park built at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore will operate from 11 am to 11 pm. "We will maintain it ourselves for the first four months and then based on a response will think about outsourcing its maintenance," he said.

At the event, BJP lawmaker Maheish Girri said he has donated Rs 5 lakh through 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust to provide assistance to family members of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack.

