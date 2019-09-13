People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone moves SC against Article 370 abrogation, says extension of President's Rule in J&K 'unconstitutional'

New Delhi: Sajjad Lone, and his party People's Conference on Friday filed a petition in Supreme Court against the abrogation of the Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He has asserted that abrogation of Article 370 and extension of President rule in the state is "unconstitutional" and therefore the Supreme Court must quash these actions of the Narendra Modi-led government.

On 10 August, National Conference (NC) MPs, Mohd Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masood had moved the apex court challenging the 5 August presidential order by which Article 370, granting special status to the Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked and sought a declaration that it be recognised as "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

They also challenged the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act of 2019 by which the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories (UTs) and sought a direction to declare it as "unconstitutional, void, and inoperative".

On 5 August, 2019, the Centre abrogated Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, which gave special status to the state, and also proposed the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid protests by Opposition lawmakers in both Houses of Parliament over the move.

The government was accused of not consulting stakeholders while making its decision. The sudden decision of the Centre which propelled the contentious Kashmir issue into international limelight once again, also witnessed both Pakistan and India working their way through to promote their version of the Kashmir policy, both at home and globally.