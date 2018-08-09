You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

People should decide if they want to follow Maharaja Suheldev or Muhammad bin Tughluq, says Yogi Adityanath at Lucknow event

India Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 13:12:31 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said people need to decide whether they want to follow the path shown by Maharaja Suheldev, a 11th-century Bhar-Pasi king, or "Muhammad bin Tughluq and Mahmud of Ghazni".

"We should not get swayed by those who consider Muhammad bin Tughluq and Muhammad Ghori their idols. We need to decide whether the country should follow the path shown by Maharaja Suheldev or Muhammad bin Tughluq and Mahmud Ghaznavi," he said at an event in Lucknow.

Adityanath said he had always maintained that a "majestic statute" of Maharaja Suheldev should be built at Chitaura in Bahraich so that people can draw inspiration from it.

In February, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah had unveiled a statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 13:12 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores