Pensioners can now submit their life certificates without visiting banks in-person, here's how

Every retired government employee, once in every year, needs to submit their annual life certificates to continue receiving pension. Usually, the date for submitting the life certificate for pensioners is between 1 to 30 November. But this year, people who are aged 80 years and above can submit their life certificates from this month onwards. This means that pensioners are getting two months i.e., October and November for submission.

Commonly known as Jeevan Pramaan Patra, pensioners can submit their annual life certificates in various ways. Most of the time, pensioners make the process physically by visiting the bank or post office. But now, they can submit the certificates online too.

Yes, you heard it right! Pensioners can now submit their life certificates by comfortably sitting at home. They can avail the doorstep services that have been provided by several public sector banks including the State Bank of India (SBI) and the postal service.

Below are a few ways for pensioners to submit their life certificates online:

Via Jeevan Pramaan Portal: Amid the pandemic, visiting banks and submitting life certificates can be annoying and troubling for many elderly pensioners. However, retirees can now submit pension certificates online via Jeevan Pramaan Portal. To do this process, pensioners need to visit the Jeevan Pramaan portal, then for authenticating identity, they will require a UIDAI-mandated device to submit fingerprints. Meanwhile, the complete list of UIDAI mandated devices are currently available on the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

To complete the process, pensioners have to download the Jeevan Pramaan application. Once the app is downloaded and the fingerprint process is complete, they have to register themselves by providing a mobile number, email ID, and Aadhaar number as required. Following that, the pensioner needs to provide bank details, name of pension sanctioning authority, PPO number, pension account number, pension disbursing authority, and others.

After providing all details, there will be an option to download a digital life certificate in a PDF format. After this, the life certificate will be available to the pension paying agency.

Via Doorstep Digital Life Certificate: This is the easiest way to submit a life certificate, especially for people who are not very familiar with technological devices and mobile applications. The doorstep service for submission of digital life certificates was introduced by the Department of Posts along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in November last year.

A pensioner needs to contact the nearest post office, to avail this service. Then they need to place a request for a doorstep visit by the Postman or Gramin Dak Sevak. However, the request can also be made through Postinfo mobile application or from the official website.

To avail this service, pensioners are required to show documents including Existing mobile number, Sanctioning Authority, PPO number, Type of pension, Bank account number, and Aadhaar number to the postman to successfully generate a digital life certificate. Once the process is complete, an ID called the Pramaan will be generated by National Informatics Centre (NIC) directly where the pensioner can download the Jeevan Pramaan Patra through the registered link, https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login.

