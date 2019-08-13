Errant drivers have two days to mend their ways: Starting 15 August traffic violation fines are set to shoot up and here's what breaking the rules will cost you

On July 23, Lok Sabha passed Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019. The next day the bill was approved by Rajya Sabha and it subsequently got the assent from the President of India.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act has raised penalties for several offences under the Motor Vehicle Act. It has also added new offence and penalties.

For example, the maximum penalty for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

The amended Act also provides for a penalty of Rs 10, 000 to anyone who is seen blocking the way of an ambulance on roads.

Here is the complete list of revised penalties for different offences under the amended act.