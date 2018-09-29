Pehlu Khan lynching case: Unidentified persons fire at witnesses on way to court, police begin probe

Jaipur: Witnesses in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, including the victim's two sons, were allegedly fired upon by unidentified men on Saturday while they were on their way to depose before a court in Behror town of Alwar district, police said.

Following a complaint lodged by Pehlu Khan's son Irshad at the Neemrana police station, a case was registered and investigation initiated, they said.

"The witnesses (in the lynching case) have submitted a complaint to the police after which a case was registered. We have started an investigation," Alwar SP Rajendra Singh said.

According to the FIR, six people, including Pehlu Khan's sons Irshad and Arif, and their lawyer were on their way to court in Behror when some unidentified people arrived in an SUV and fired on them.

The car did not have a registration number plate, police said.

Immediately after the alleged attack, the victims informed the police about it and they were offered police escort. But rather than reaching court, they went to the SP office to lodge the complaint, Jaipur Range IG VK Singh said in a statement.

The IG said that security arrangement would be made for all the witnesses, if they ask for it.

He said a request for day-to-day trial of the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case has been made to the district collector and the district judge.

In April last year, Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was allegedly lynched by cow vigilantes in Alwar district when he was transporting cattle to his village in Haryana.

The mob suspected that Pehlu Khan was smuggling cows. He died two days after being attacked.