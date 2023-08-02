'Peak Bengaluru': Man's Rapido ride shows over 3.7 hours of waiting for 45-minute journey

Keeping in line with the trend of focusing on IT capital’s ‘Peak Bengaluru moments,’ a user on microblogging site X shared a screenshot showing an excruciating trouble while waiting for the Rapido ride given the city’s traffic woes. The picture shows the passenger’s Rapido bike taxi booking via the app from Koramangala to JP Nagar. However, the rider’s acceptance of the request displays an estimated arrival time of 3.7 hours, equivalent to 222 minutes for a distance of 45-minutes.

One user remarked, “This is the way #bangalorian.”

Rapido, while acknowledging the delay replied with, “Hi, this seems like a glitch. Could you please share your registered mobile number with us via DM to check?”

However, it is not the first time the tech industry has grabbed attention for notorious traffic congestion. Earlier, while describing a similar pitiful situation, Kawal Oberoi, a Bengaluru resident, decided to take a Rapido bike ride to reach his destination. As humorous turn of events had it, his Apple smartwatch on his wrist pronounced him riding a bicycle instead. As a result of the vehicle’s slow speed, the smart-watch couldn’t comprehend the situation.

Rapido is one of India’s first initiatives and fastest-growing bike taxi apps with operations in more than 100 cities.

In May this year, a man complained about the long waiting time when booking an auto using Uber. While sharing the picture on microblogging site Twitter – rebranded as X, the user posted a screenshot of his Uber app after booking the autorickshaw. While the vehicle accepted the ride request, it showed it to be 24 kilometres away and the waiting time was 71 minutes. The user shared the screenshot and wrote, “Huge respect for him if he actually shows up. #peakbengaluru.”

Co-Founder & CEO of Zolo Dr Nikhil Sikri also shared similar plight. While sharing updates on LinkedIn about being caught up in chaos due to city traffic, he wrote, “If you want to feel frozen in time – try driving in Bangalore with Google maps.” Moreover, he noted in his post that Google Maps showed identical Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) every 5 minutes and concluded the post with a smile.