Peace will be restored in Manipur, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country is with the people of Manipur and the Centre and state is working together to resolve the issue.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, he said, “The country stands with the people of Manipur…Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the state government is making all efforts to find resolution.”

He said that injustice with ‘betis’ (daughters) of Manipur is intolerable and peace will soon be restored in the state.

Paying homage to all those who contributed for independence of the country, PM Modi said “My dear 140 crore family members – the world’s biggest democracy and now the world’s biggest in terms of population – are celebrating the festival of freedom.”

“Under the leadership of Bapu, non-cooperation movement and Satyagraha along with sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, there was rarely anyone in that era who didn’t contribute in the country’s freedom,” he added.

He said that this year several states of the country have suffered unimaginable crisis.

“…This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this….”

Talking about the road ahead, PM Modi said that our decisions and sacrifices in this period will impact next 1000 years.

“I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again…What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years…”

"I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again…What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years…"

He added that the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation.

Reaching out to the youth of the nation, PM Modi said there are endless opportunities in the country to realise your dreams.

“There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities..,” he said.

He said after Covid-19 pandemic, a new world order and a new geo-political equation is taking shape.

“The definition of geopolitics is changing. Today, the ability of 140 crore people can be seen in shaping of the new world order,” said the Prime Minister.

Talking about the G20 Summit, he said that the opportunity to host such an event has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common people and India’s diversity.

“…It is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common people, India’s diversity…”

"…It is certain that India's capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India's common people, India's diversity…"

Talking about the ‘rakshas’ of corruption, he said the country did not become world’s fifth largest economy just like that but by stopping leakages.

“When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches – we stopped leakages and created a strong economy,” PM Modi said.

