Peace will be restored in Manipur, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech
Addressing the country from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi said, 'Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace; Centre, state government making all efforts for solution, will continue to do so'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country is with the people of Manipur and the Centre and state is working together to resolve the issue.
Addressing the country from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day, he said, “The country stands with the people of Manipur…Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the state government is making all efforts to find resolution.”
#WATCH | PM Modi appeals for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day
“The country stands with the people of Manipur…Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government is making all efforts to find resolution.” pic.twitter.com/TbQr0iopY6
Related Articles
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
He said that injustice with ‘betis’ (daughters) of Manipur is intolerable and peace will soon be restored in the state.
Paying homage to all those who contributed for independence of the country, PM Modi said “My dear 140 crore family members – the world’s biggest democracy and now the world’s biggest in terms of population – are celebrating the festival of freedom.”
“Under the leadership of Bapu, non-cooperation movement and Satyagraha along with sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, there was rarely anyone in that era who didn’t contribute in the country’s freedom,” he added.
He said that this year several states of the country have suffered unimaginable crisis.
“…This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this….”
Talking about the road ahead, PM Modi said that our decisions and sacrifices in this period will impact next 1000 years.
“I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again…What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the country in the coming 1000 years…”
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, “I am talking about the last 1000 years because I see that there is opportunity before the country once again…What we do in this era, the steps we take, and the decisions we take one after the other will germinate the golden history of the… pic.twitter.com/5eJ4VmqD18
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
He added that the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity has the power to realise the dreams of the nation.
Reaching out to the youth of the nation, PM Modi said there are endless opportunities in the country to realise your dreams.
“There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities..,” he said.
He said after Covid-19 pandemic, a new world order and a new geo-political equation is taking shape.
“The definition of geopolitics is changing. Today, the ability of 140 crore people can be seen in shaping of the new world order,” said the Prime Minister.
Talking about the G20 Summit, he said that the opportunity to host such an event has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common people and India’s diversity.
“…It is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year, the manner in which several events of the G20 were held in every corner of India has made the world aware of the capability of India’s common people, India’s diversity…”
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, “…It is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year,… pic.twitter.com/weglqBflVD
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
Talking about the ‘rakshas’ of corruption, he said the country did not become world’s fifth largest economy just like that but by stopping leakages.
“When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches – we stopped leakages and created a strong economy,” PM Modi said.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Independence Day 2023: From Green Revolution to Amul's inception, historical events that shaped India
Independence Day 2023: Amitabh Bachchan's starrer Zanjeer (1973) marked the emergence of an angry young man in the theatre. The screenwriter duo Salim-Javed made an excellent use of Bachchan’s character Vijay Khanna, a cop, to comment on the state of the society
Independence Day 2023: Remembering our freedom fighters from Bal Gangadhar Tilak to Lala Lajpat Rai
Bal Gangadhar Tilak was one of the strongest advocates of Swaraj. One of his most famous quotes was, "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it!".
Independence Day 2023: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign receives over 60 million selfies
The Har Ghar Tiranga movement was first announced by the Ministry of Culture in 2022, as part of the 75th anniversary of India's independence