PDP worker killed in firing by militants in Jammu and Kashmir; deceased was associate of ex-minister Syed Altaf Bukhari

A 40-year-old PDP worker was gunned down by militants in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said. Mohammed Amin Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, they said.

He was fired at from close range, leading to critical injuries.

Dar was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, a police officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered in the case.

The incident occurred on a day that a sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police on his way home was shot dead by militants in Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

