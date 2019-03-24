PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to contest LS polls from Anantnag; party not to field candidates from Udhampur, Jammu

Srinagar: Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will be the PDP candidate from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, but the party has decided not to field any candidates for Jammu and Udhampur seats in a bid to prevent division of "secular votes"

Announcing the party candidates, PDP chief Mehbooba said Aga Mohsin will be the candidate for Srinagar seat. "I will contest from Anantnag seat, " she told reporters.

The party has already named former employees' union leader Abdul Qayoom Wani for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Mehbooba said the parliamentary board of the party, which met earlier on Saturday, decided not to field any candidates from the two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu region

"The Opposition front is not functioning as it should have but we have taken a unilateral decision to not field candidates from these seats so that the secular vote does not get divided," she said.

Mehbooba said her party had taken around 1.75 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu seat and over 30,000 in Udhampur seat.

She said the party has not taken a decision yet on the Ladakh parliamentary seat.

