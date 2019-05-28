Payal Tadvi suicide case: Two senior doctors arrested accused of harassing 23-year-old

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has arrested Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja, the other two senior doctors, in the early hours of Wednesday, of Mumbai's BYL Nair Hospital accused of harassing Dr Payal Tadvi, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to three, police said on Wednesday.

While one doctor, Bhakti Mehere, was arrested on Tuesday after initial interrogation, the two other accused - Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal - were absconding. "Ahuja and Khandelwal were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday by the Agripada police in central Mumbai," a senior police official told PTI. They will be produced in a court on Wednesday, he added.

Tadvi committed suicide on Wednesday night and alleged that she was being harassed by three senior doctors.

Tadvi, a doctor belonging to a tribal community allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at the hostel of the government-run Nair hospital in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was depressed as three of her senior colleagues — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandilwal — allegedly harassed her with casteist remarks, police said.

Tadvi was enrolled in a post-graduate course in gynaecology. The accused doctors also used to defame Payal on WhatsApp groups of students, a police official said.

